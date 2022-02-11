WebMoney halts operations with Russian wallets from February 11

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. All operations with Russian wallets of WebMoney will become unavailable since February 11 because of license revocation from the settlement bank, WebMoney said on its official website.

"In view of license revocation from AO Bank KKB, the guarantor and the settlement bank of the system for ruble wallets, all operations with P- and R-wallets become unavailable since February 11, 2022," the payment system said.

Electronic funds of system participants frozen in the bank will be paid to their holders, WebMoney added.