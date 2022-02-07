'Digital attaches' to start working in 16 countries in 2022

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A service of "digital attaches" will be created in Russia within the framework of the second package of measures to support the IT industry, they will start working in 16 countries in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

The Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the Industry and Trade Ministry, and the Russian Fund for the Development of Information Technologies (RFRIT) signed the relevant agreement.

"The selected candidates will work in an integrated manner to promote domestic software products abroad, provide consulting, information and analytical, legal and organizational support to Russian IT companies in the countries of presence. Their main task is to develop the export of Russian digital solutions. We plan that in 2022, "digital attaches" will start working in 16 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Malaysia and elsewhere. In the future, their presence will expand to 28 countries in 2024," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted.

In accordance with the agreement, the Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media will be responsible for the recruitment of "digital attaches". The department has already started a competitive recruitment process for employment in the trade missions of the Russian Federation abroad, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister told TASS. The Economic Development and Trade Ministry is responsible for employing the candidates at the Russian trade missions abroad. The RFRIT competencies include training and professional development of specialists, as well as interaction with domestic IT companies.