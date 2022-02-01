Russia ready to increase gas supplies to Hungary by 1 bln cubic meters — Putin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase the volume of gas supplies to Hungary by 1 billion cubic meters, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Putin noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister raised a number of questions about expanding cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the energy sector. According to him, it concerned the supply of hydrocarbons, the volume of gas supplied, nuclear energy, logistics, transport, industrial production and the agro-industrial sector.

"During the negotiations with the Prime Minister, I contacted my colleagues in the government and heads of some of the largest Russian companies. Almost all the topics raised by the Prime Minister received positive answers. This also applies to increasing gas supplies. We need to take a closer look at the balance sheet in the Russian Federation after the autumn-winter period, but the increase supplies by 1 billion cubic meters of gas will not be a big problem for us," Putin said.

The Russian President added that the question of additional supplies of gas from Russia to Hungary will be harmonized in early April. "The final decision will be made by business entities sometime in early April. But the general agreement (on increasing gas supplies to Hungary - TASS) it has been reached," Putin said.

According to him, during the talks they also discussed training programs for specialists for the nuclear industry, as well as some aspects of the production of nuclear fuel. Cooperation in agriculture was also touched upon.

"I fully agree with Mr. Prime Minister that our joint work in the course of almost five hours today was very successful in almost all areas," the head of the Russian state summed up.