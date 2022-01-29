Most Russian regions maintain economic ties with Japan - Ministry of Economic Development

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. As many as 80 Russian regions maintain trade and economic ties with Japan, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the opening ceremony of the Russian-Japanese Year of Regional and Twin-City Exchanges.

"The future of bilateral partnership depends on interaction between Russian regions and Japanese prefectures. Eighty Russian regions currently maintain trade and economic ties with Japan, seeking to ensure conditions for investors. Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow, Kemerovo, Sakhalin and Primorsky region top the list in this regard," Reshetnikov said, as cited by the ministry’s press service.

"Today, it is crucial to boost regional ties and bilateral cooperation, share experiences, find effective solutions and launch new projects in order to build on what has been achieved. It will give a new impetus to our economies and help ensure people’s wellbeing," the minister emphasized.

The parties expressed confidence that the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Russian-Japanese Year of Regional and Twin-City Exchanges would facilitate the comprehensive expansion of bilateral exchanges and boost partnership between the two countries.