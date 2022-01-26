Russia views Italy as one of leading economic partners — Putin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia is eyeing Italy as one of leading economic partners, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian businessmen.

"I would like to particularly stress that we are viewing Italy as one of leading economic partners," Putin said.

Italy ranks third among European Union’s member-states by the level of the turnover with Russia, he added. "Investments of Italian companies into the Russian economy are about $5 bln, while Russian investments in Italy are estimated at about [$] 3 bln," the President said.

The Russian-Italian investment platform to finance major capital-intensive joint project, established with participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is operating with high efficiency, the head of state noted.