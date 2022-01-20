Trading volume at SPIMEX up 39.8% in 2021 to over $17 bln

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Trading volume at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) reached 1.362 trillion rubles ($17.78 bln) in 2021, up by 39.8% compared with 2020, the exchange reported on Thursday.

Petroleum products trading gained 16.6% in physical terms to 27.03 mln tonnes, including 11.502 mln tonnes of diesel fuel (+17.6%), 6.185 mln tonnes of regular (92 Octane) gasoline (+20.3%), and 3.49 mln tonnes of premium (95 Octane) gasoline (+25.4%).

Meanwhile, natural gas trading dropped by 58.3% in the reporting period in physical terms to 6.691 bln cubic meters, whereas in money terms gas trading amounted to 25.926 bln rubles ($338 mln) last year.