Russia does not supply electric power to Ukraine — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia does not export electric power to Ukraine at present, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"They make purchases from Belarus. Russia is not making supplies to Ukraine," the Minister said.

Ukraine resumed the electricity import in fall 2019 after the four-year break. In April 2020, the Ukrainian regulator banned such import. The ban on electricity import was extended in September 2021 until November 1 of this year.