Central Asia, Russia could create integrated energy space, say Kazakh authorities

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. Central Asian countries and Russia could create a common energy space in the region, which will allow removing the seasonal energy deficit, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Manager of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov said in an interview published by the Kommersant daily on Monday.

"I believe that it is very important to create a common energy space integrating Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Russia. In Soviet times, it was a common energy system, and it should be restored. It will help solve the issues of temporary, seasonal energy deficits and the proper management of resources," he explained.

The task of creating an energy consortium of the Central Asian region has been relevant for a long time, Kelimbetov said. "The leaders of Central Asian countries are addressing it now. It seems to me that Russia could take an active part in it as well <...>," he said, adding that the South Asian region may join in the future if the Afghan situation stabilizes.