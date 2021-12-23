Gazprom does not book Yamal-Europe pipeline capacity for fourth day in a row

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gazprom made no booking of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline transit capacity for Friday. The holding is not booking the next day pipeline capacity for the fourth day in a row, according to GSA Platform data.

Gazprom started reducing booking capacities from last Friday and halted booking later. At the same time, since December 21, the physical gas flow over the pipeline is in the reverse direction from Germany to Poland.

The holding is supplying gas to Europe according to requests of consumers under effective contracts, Gazprom noted earlier.

The exchange gas price in Europe crossed the level of $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. The TTF hub futures price is highly volatile because of speculations and does not reflect the real price of physical suppliers to Europe. The average gas export price under Gazprom contracts will be $280 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021.