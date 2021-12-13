Hainan creates Public Diplomacy Association to strengthen international ties

HAIKOU /China/, Dec. 13. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province created Public Diplomacy Association to strengthen friendly ties with other countries and assist the government's efforts to form a free trade port on the island. This was announced by local authorities.

The new organization was headed by Mao Wanchun, chairman of the provincial People's Political Consultative Council, according to the Hainan administration's website.

"Hainan has been pursuing an active policy of increasing openness and is striving to reach new heights in this direction by strengthening international cooperation and foreign contacts," he said. "The Public Diplomacy Association will be a good platform for this. It should actively promote the right priorities to form a free trade port on the island.

According to the official, the new organization will strengthen cooperation of the southernmost Chinese province with other regions of China, turn Hainan into "a key hub of international cooperation", stimulate consumption, develop health care and public education. Mao Wanchun stressed that among the main tasks is to support government measures to improve the business atmosphere and create an even stronger legal framework for the involvement of the island in key processes of globalization.

According to the local government, the association will allow the Hainan Party Committee to expand the scope of friendly contacts with other countries, consolidate the efforts of government agencies, public organizations and individuals to promote cooperation in tourism, culture, trade and economy, science and technology. At the same time, the province's status in the international arena is expected to rise.

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a pilot zone and free trade port on the island. The goal of the program is to bring Hainan into the process of globalization and international labor distribution, laying a solid foundation for innovation. Hainan's government is creating an attractive environment for investors and developed research infrastructure. According to the government's plan, by 2050, the region will be a unique cluster with an advanced economy, with campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and headquarters of leading multinational corporations.