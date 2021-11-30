Balanced world possible on basis of stable rules in int’l relations — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A balanced world is possible on the basis of stable common rules agreed and adopted by the world community, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a plenary session of the Russia Calling! VTB Capital investment forum.

"We need to build such a model of international relations where all members of the international community could feel equal and where common rules are adopted," he noted. "Not to live by somebody else’s rule established by no one knows who and how, but to live by common rules, agreed and adopted by the world community. It means to live by stable rule."

"If we manage to do it in the sphere of trade relations, when the world’s leading economies do not impose their will on weaker economies and don’t teach them how to build their trade policy, when they don’t hamper investments, don’t ban settlements in certain currencies <…> if we try to build such relations, then, I think, we will be able to build a more balanced world, balanced relations and hence, we will see a bigger effect of the tasks we are setting," Putin stressed.

According to the president, the current model of international relations is distorted and some countries "can use defense advantages to try to dictate conditions in the economy," to impose sanctions. Other countries, in his words, are deprived of a possibility to develop their potential, which leads to the imbalance in the world economy, social sphere and politics, tensions in various parts of the world. As an example, Putin cited the situation in Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and some African countries. It also triggers migration flows, he added. Common rules are needed to avoid such consequences, he stressed.