Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership developing successfully — Putin

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. The strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan is developing quite successfully and the growth in bilateral trade is proof of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with visiting Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi.

"Next year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. And, naturally, it is an event we should celebrate," he said.

According to the Russian leader, the strategic partnership between the two countries "is developing quite successfully." "Suffice it to say that despite the pandemic and pandemic-related economic restrictions <…> our trade grew by 11% in the first nine months of this year. It is a good figure," Putin stressed.

He noted that around 900 Russian companies are operating in Azerbaijan and Russia is one of Azerbaijan’s leading trade and economic partners.