Russia’s Tatarstan hopes to boost supply of petrochemical products to Kyrgyzstan

KAZAN, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Tatarstan is interested in expanding the supply of petrochemicals, Halal products and several other categories to Kyrgyzstan. These topics arose during Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov’s working visit to the country, the press service of the head of the republic reported.

"In particular, there is interest in expanding cooperation in the field of mechanical engineering, supplying Kyrgyzstan with petrochemical products, agricultural machinery, compressor, refrigeration equipment, car tires, household chemicals, Halal products, medical industry goods, pharmaceutical products and others," the press service following Rustam Minnikhanov’s participation in the "Tatarstan - Kyrgyzstan" business forum.

It is noted that the trade turnover between the two republics amounted to $41 million in 2020.

There is an intergovernmental agreement between Tatarstan and Kyrgyzstan signed in December 2017. There are direct flights (one flight per week to Bishkek).

Rustam Minnikhanov also met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Aziz Aaliev and a number of government ministers. The President of Tatarstan noted the great potential for the expansion of trade, economic and investment contacts.

"Our visit to your country dictated by the need to further strengthen work on the development of cooperation, especially in the field of economy," said Rustam Minnikhanov, addressing the host country.

Museum and University

The President of Tatarstan also visited the educational development center of Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University in the Kyrgyz Republic, established in 2021 together with Salymbekov University, and the House-Museum of Chingiz Aitmatov.

"Another exhibit appeared in the museum, today, Kazan Federal University transferred archival documents. The family tree of the Utyamyshevs, ancestors of Chingiz Aitmatov (on his mother's side) from the Kukmorskiy district. The record was made in 1830", - the press service stated.