Russia to present new developments at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. The Dubai Airshow will kick off on Sunday. The Russian delegation during the air show will be headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

Over 160 airplanes and helicopters will be displayed at the static exhibition. Russia’s Checkmate fighter will be among the most important display items, the Dubai Airshow says on its website.

Russia’s UAC will show the MC-21-300 passenger jet equipped with domestically produced PD-14 engines. The airplane is expected to take part in the flight program. A new version of the SSJ 100 business jet will also be showed during the air show.

Russian Helicopters plan to present six helicopters in the static exhibition and the flight program. Exhibition guests and visitors will be able to see Ka-226T Climber and Ansat light multirole helicopters, Ka-52 and Mi-28NE strike helicopters and Mi-171A2 multirole heavy helicopter.

Orlan-10E and Orion-E drones will be showed along with anti-drone systems.