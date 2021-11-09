Russia-Belarus gas deal to create conditions for large projects, says minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The continuation of Russian gas supplies to Belarus in 2022 will create conditions for new large joint projects, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said following the signing of the agreement on the order of formation of the natural gas price for Belarus by December 31, 2022.

"The close work on the formation of the basis for the creation of common energy markets is underway between us, with respective Union’s programs on the formation of integrated markets signed and enforced. I am confident that unlocking the potential in the energy sector will allow forming game-changing conditions for economic cooperation and the implementation of new large joint projects," he said.

"Gas supplies will continue in 2022 due to the document signed, whereas the price of gas for the Republic of Belarus will be set by December 31, 2022," the Russian ministry said.

The particular level of the gas price will be set in a joint document with Gazprom PJSC, assuming the conditions of 2021, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

The republic’s Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said earlier that Minsk expected the price for Russian gas to remain at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2022. Heads of governments of the two countries have tasked energy ministries with holding talks and signing the protocol on prices for supply of gas for Minsk and in its transportation.