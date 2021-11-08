Participants in Nord Stream 2 certification process have no veto right — regulator

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency continues reviewing applications of Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine for involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification process, the regulator’s spokesman Fiete Wulff told TASS on Monday.

"These applications were submitted and the review continues. The engaged parties will be able to present their point of view during certification," the spokesman said. Companies will not have the right to veto project certification, Wulff added.

Poland’s PGNiG was engaged in the certification process in September but the company will not be able to veto the project.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was finished on September 10. The operator needs to be registered as an independent transport operator to start gas transport. The German Federal Network Agency is to publish the draft resolution by January 8, 2022.