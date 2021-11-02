Emergency supplies of electricity to Ukraine started — Belarusian ministry

MINSK, November 2. /TASS/. Belarus has started electricity supplies to the Ukrainian energy system within the framework of the emergency aid agreement, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

"Belarus started electricity deliveries to the Ukrainian energy system with the capacity of 500 MW on November 2 since 14.00 pm (coinciding with the Moscow time - TASS) within the framework of the emergency aid agreement," the Ministry’s press service said.

Deliveries are made at the request of the Ukrainian side, the press service noted. "Supplies will be made until 21.00 pm. Long-term commercial contracts, further to the ones made earlier, are not the case in point in this case," the Ministry added.

On November 2, Ukrainian prime minister Denis Shmygal said agreements on electricity import from Belarus have not yet been made, although imports are possible after lifting the relevant bank. Imports may total 900 MW.