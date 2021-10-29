Ukraine starts transporting gas to Moldova — Naftogaz

KIEV, October 29. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine won the first tender for gas supply to Moldova’s Energocom and started transporting 500,000 cubic meters of gas on Friday, the press service of the Ukrainian company said.

"500,000 cubic meters of gas will be transported today, on October 29," the company said.

Naftogaz will continue to bid in Moldova's gas procurement tenders, the company noted. "In case of bid approval, Naftogaz will be ready to deliver required gas volumes to Moldova," it added.

The contract for supply of this gas lot was formalized as a supplementary agreement to the master agreement between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Energocom.