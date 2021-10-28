Mongolia believes economic corridor with Russia, China strategically important — President

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The creation of a joint economic corridor with Russia and China on the territory of Mongolia will be of strategic significance for the three states, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are considering the matter of creating the economic corridor of three countries. As the President of Mongolia, I believe this is a critical item of strategic importance for Russia, Mongolia and China over time. Therefore, we consider the railway upgrade, construction of new branch lines, parallel tracks, motorways and the gas pipeline from Russia to China as highly important and proactively work on them," the President said.

Mongolia set the task of becoming the transit state, the President said. "You probably remember that I talked about that during the Eastern Economic Forum also. The shortest way from Europe to Asia is through Mongolia. The shortest transport route between Russia and China is across the expanses of Mongolia. We therefore keep a close eye on development of transit, logistical and digital potential in our country," he added.