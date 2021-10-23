Uzbekistan, Russia to hold intergovernmental commission’s meeting next week

TASHKENT, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan plan to hold a meeting of the economic intergovernmental commission next week, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov, who is also Investment and Foreign Trade Minister, told Russian reporters on Saturday.

"We have plans to hold another meeting of the intergovernmental commission for the economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan. I am a co-chair of the commission," he said, adding "We will be in Moscow."

According to Umurzakov, the meeting will be held "in an absolutely new format," in particular media representatives will be able to attend it "from the beginning to the end."