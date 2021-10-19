US urges Moscow to sell gas to Europe, yet opposes Nord Stream 2, says Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Americans are urging Moscow to boost gas supplies to Europe, while simultaneously opposing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said in a live broadcast of the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"[US] colleagues urge Russia to boost gas supplies to Europe. <...> They are interested in a stable Europe, as they put it. This is their right, why not. They say: if you sell more gas to Europe, you will send a clear signal that you are not weaponizing gas. <...> But meanwhile they oppose Nord Stream 2," he said.

Overchuk noted that he had tried to enlighten the Americans on Russia’s stance concerning the assessments of the causes for the shakeup of the European gas market, as well as its viewpoint on Nord Stream 2. "We have our position, and they have theirs. This is normal," he added.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov highlighted the huge demand for Russian gas in Europe, adding that Russia has always been a reliable supplier despite high domestic gas consumption.