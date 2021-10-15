Russian Arctic zone may grow into new energy generation center — senator

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Arctic zone’s regions have the potential to become centers for production and further export of new types of energy, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Economic Policy Committee Konstantin Dolgov said on Wednesday.

"Opportunities for its production, taking into account the powerful surplus of electricity, taking into account the climate conditions, taking into account Murmansk is close to, for example, the infrastructure basic arteries leading both to the West, and to the East, and to the Northeast, <…> thus this region (the Murmansk Region - TASS) and, more widely, the Arctic regions, may develop into such centers to produce hydrogen energy, new types of fuel and to export them," he said at the Russian Energy Week.

Presently, using hydrogen for energy generation is expensive and cannot be compared with non-renewable sources of energy - oil, coal and gas, he said. "We must move in this direction, and here hydrogen is a key trend."

About hydrogen energy concept

In early August, the Russian government adopted a concept to develop hydrogen energy in the country. The first stage, which will continue for 3.5 years, will be devoted to organization of production clusters and implementation of pilot projects to produce and export hydrogen, as well as to use hydrogen energy carries in the domestic market.

At following stages (to 2035 and 2050), the country will make big export-oriented facilities, will begin series use of hydrogen technologies in various sectors of the economy - from petrochemical to housing and maintenance services.

The concept’s tasks include - to unlock the national potential in hydrogen production, use and export, as well as to assure Russia’s leading positions in the sector.