First string of Nord Stream 2 almost filled with gas — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Filling of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas will not take a lot of time and it has been almost completely filled already, Chairman of the Energy Committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Pavel Zavalny told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"This will not take many time; it has already been almost completely filled," the lawmaker said.

Zavalny also expressed hope that the gas pipeline certification process will end in this year and commercial deliveries will start before 2021 year-end.