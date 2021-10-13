Russia to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at the latest — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia will seek to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at the latest, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Russia will practically seek after carbon neutrality of its economy. We set a specific orienting point here - not later than 2060," the President said.

One of the Russian regions, the Sakhalin Region, has already launched an experiment to achieve carbon neutrality. Activities are underway there to develop a hydrogen cluster, produce ‘green’ coal and ‘green’ liquefied natural gas, build wind farms and geothermal power plants.