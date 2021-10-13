Deputy PM Overchuk to head Russian delegation at IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk will head the country’s delegation at Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, Overchuk’s spokesman Andrei Matveyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Alexei Overchuk heads the Russian delegation at the autumn session of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington. He has a number of working meetings planned for October 14-15, including meetings with President of the World Bank David Malpass and Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation Makhtar Diop," he said, adding that meetings with representatives of the US administration and American business are also planned.

Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank are held from October 11 to 17. Finance ministers, heads of central banks and politicians from all over the world traditionally take part in the autumn session.