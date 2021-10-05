RTS index up over 1,800 points first time since 2011 — data

MOSCOW, October 5. / TASS /. The Russian stock market opened with an increase in stock quotes on Tuesday. The Moscow Exchange index increased by 0.41%, to 4,129.53 points, the RTS also rose by 0.41%, to 1,793.01 points, according to the data of the trading floor at 10:00 Moscow time.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the RTS index exceeded 1,800 points for the first time since August 2011 and amounted to 1,801.98 points (+ 0.91%).

By 10:16 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index updated its all-time high and rose to 4,150.09 points (+ 0.91%).

By 10:37 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index grew to 4,146.88 points (+ 0.83%), the RTS to 1,799.97 points (+ 0.8%).

The cost of the December futures contract for Brent oil on the London ICE stock exchange rose by 0.53% to $ 81.69 per barrel. The WTI crude oil rose in price by 0.36% and traded at $ 77.9 per barrel.