Russia to release 21 civil jets in 2022, says state program

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply 21 civil jets in 2022 and 52 jets in 2024, according to the state program for the development of the Russian aviation sector passed on September 21, 2021.

Earlier, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said that 22 civil jets and 91 helicopters would be released in the country this year.

The plan is to release 37 civil jets in 2023, according to the document. The number of supplied jets of civil and state aviation is projected at 126 in 2022, 157 in 2023, and 178 in 2024.

Russia is also expected to deliver 215 helicopters in 2022, 220 — in 2023, and 202 in 2024.

The program also envisions the creation of new competitive aviation engines produced in Russia.