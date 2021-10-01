Gazprom has not violated contract by halting gas transit to Hungary — Naftogaz of Ukraine

KIEV, October 1. /TASS/. Gazprom has the right to stop the physical transit of natural gas via the territory of Ukraine as stipulated in the current transit contract between Ukraine and Russia, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Gazprom halted gas transit to Hungary via Ukraine. And this is despite booked transit capacity. Gazprom has this right under the contract - not to supply gas for transit for the booked capacity but pay for such capacity at the same time (the Take or Pay principle)," he noted.

Gazprom started gas deliveries to Hungary from October 1 via the Balkan Stream gas pipeline and pipelines in Southeastern Europe under a long-term contract.

Ukraine lost the opportunity of importing gas from Hungary under the so-called ‘virtual reverse’ because of the termination of transit to Hungary, the Ukrainian operator of the gas transport system said earlier.