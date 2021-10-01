Russian-Chinese cooperation will continue to grow, Putin says in message to Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"I am confident that together, we will continue to boost Russian-Chinese cooperation in various fields in every possible way. It is fully in line with the interest of our peoples and efforts to ensure regional and global security and stability," the message reads.

Putin pointed out that China had made impressive economic, social and scientific achievements and was actively engaged in resolving pressing global issues.

According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader emphasized that in terms of bilateral relations, the two countries pursued the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. "A rather effective model of bilateral ties has been formed based on the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which turns 20 this year," Putin noted.