China and European countries did not ask Russian Energy ministry for more coal

MOSCOW, September 30. / TASS /. The Russian Energy Ministry has not received any requests for increased coal supply from China and European countries, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian Energy Ministry has not received any appeals from China and European country on increasing coal exports from Russia," the statement said.

Bloomberg, citing representatives of two Russian companies, wrote that European electricity producers are asking Russia for more coal to cope with the energy crisis amid record-high gas prices. According to them, ahead of winter, European gas storage facilities are only partially filled, and renewable energy sources are unable to meet the increased demand. The approaching heating season increases the demand for Russian energy resources. The rise in coal prices has become one of the main reasons for the shortage of electricity in several Chinese regions. About 20 provinces and other regions in China have imposed various restrictions on electricity consumption due to coal shortages and the increased use of the electricity power grid.