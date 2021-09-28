S&P revises Russian GDP growth forecast to 4% in 2021

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP will grow by 4% in 2021 (3.7% in the prior forecast), the international rating agency S&P says in its emerging markets outlook.

"We have raised our 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4%, from 3.7% previously, mostly because of the stronger exports. We expect growth to slow to 2.6% in 2022, as domestic demand moderates amid tighter policies. Oil exports will continue to rise gradually, but non-oil export growth should soften in line with cooling global demand," the rating agency says.

The unemployment rate in Russia is expected to be 4.9% in this year, 4.7% in 2022, and 4.6% in each of 2023 and 2024, S&P analysts note.