Requests for gas supplies to Europe met in full, Gazprom says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Gazprom is fulfilling all requests for gas supplies to Europe. The reduction of deliveries over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was temporary and caused by the requests of clients, the Russian gas holding told reporters.

"This is a temporary situation related to the requests of one of the customers. Requests are met in full scope," the company said.

Gas throughput over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline dropped almost twofold today in the morning. After that, the gas price was for the first time above $1,000 per thousand cubic meters at the opening of the trading session in Europe.