Exchange prices of premium gasoline, furnace fuel oil hit all-time highs

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The exchange territorial index of the 95 Octane, or premium gasoline, and furnace fuel oil hit all-time highs on Friday, according to the trading data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

The exchange price of the 95 Octane has been hitting record highs for third consecutive day. It added 0.3% on Friday to 60,570 rubles ($830.14) per tonne, while the price of furnace fuel oil climbed by 3.6% to 25,780 rubles ($353.34) per tonne. The price of this fuel type last hit record high on July 6 (25,570 rubles per tonne).

The price of the 92 Octane, or regular gasoline, is also on the rise as it rose by 0.7% during the day to 56,980 rubles ($780.95) per tonne. The price of jet fuel grew slightly - by 0.1% to 51,700 rubles per tonne, while the price of diesel fuel added 0.4% to 50,420 rubles per tonne.

Meanwhile the exchange price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) dropped by 6.3% to 39,030 rubles per tonne.