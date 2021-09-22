Premium gasoline price surpasses $826 on exchange hitting all-time high

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The exchange territorial index of the 95 Octane, or premium gasoline, edged up by 0.6% on Wednesday to 60,180 rubles ($826.71) per tonne, hitting an all-time high, according to the trading data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

The previous record was registered on July 22 when the price of premium gasoline reached 60,030 rubles per tonne. The price of the 95 Octane started growing on September 15, having gained 3.2% since then.

The price of the 92 Octane, or regular gasoline, is also on the rise as it added 0.2% on Wednesday to 56,210 rubles ($771.96) per tonne. The price of diesel fuel also rose slightly - by 0.1% to 50,070 rubles per tonne. The price of furnace fuel oil increased by 0.6% to 24,210 rubles per tonne.

Meanwhile, the price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) dropped by 1.2% in one day to 39,530 rubles per tonne. The exchange price of jet fuel lost 0.4% to 50,74 rubles per tonne.