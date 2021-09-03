Putin highlights Far East’s advanced development as Russia’s top priority

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The advanced development of Russia’s Far East is a long-term and top priority for the Russian authorities, President Vladimir Putin of Russia said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"I want to repeat again: the outpacing development of the Far East is our long-term and absolute priority. This is joint responsibility and work of the government, regions, the authorities of all levels and our major companies, both state-run and private," the Russian leader said.

The development of the Russian Far East is a unique task by its complexity, Putin added.

"At the same time, this is one of the most promising areas of work for large global companies, medium businesses and entrepreneurs who are beginning their business. This is a challenge for all and very interesting work, especially for young specialists and experienced professionals," the Russian leader stressed.

