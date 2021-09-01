Russia reduces gasoline export to zero for market stabilization — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia has actually cut gasoline export to zero without any bans for companies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"We reduced export to almost zero, although did not introduce a ban. We [came to terms] with Surgutneftegaz, the main exporter. They deliver the whole volume of [gasoline now] to the domestic market," he said.

The government does not see any risks of a gasoline price rally this fall and notes the market recovery trend, Novak said. Measures to fill the gasoline market promoted curtailment of the frenzy on the exchange and the price adjustment, he added.