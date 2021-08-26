Putin to personally attend EEF plenary session on September 3 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak in person at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 3, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, I indeed confirm that President Putin will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum. He will participate in person in the plenary session. This will be a ‘mixed plenary session,’ the President will attend personally but there will also be an element related to the video conference," Peskov said.

"The Forum in itself consists of many panel discussions; an opportunity is considered in general to hold a meeting with EEF sessions’ moderators and speakers, so that they will tell the President how they worked and what they did at the Forum," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said. It will also be on September 3, "so that the President has the full picture of issues discussed at the Forum when going to the plenary session," he added.

Putin will also hold a traditional meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far East, Peskov said. "He does so every time. Interactive presentations of the results of development in the Far East development will be presented to him.

The 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in the hybrid format, with guests expected to attend the event online and offline. All the activities will be streamed on the EEF website.