Production of electric vehicles in Russia seen at more than 200,000 units by 2030

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The production of electric vehicles in Russia will amount to 44,000 units in 2025 and 217,000 units in 2030, according to the Concept for the development of production and use of electric motor transport. The document was earlier approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier it was reported, the production of electric vehicles in Russia, in accordance with the concept, should reach 10% of the total vehicle production in the country by 2030.

Also, by 2030, at least 72,000 charging stations and more than 1,000 hydrogen filling stations will be built in Russia.

The Concept sets the priority tasks for the emerging industry such as development of the production base, building up of technological competencies, introduction of fundamentally new products to the market and the creation of a modern engineering and transport infrastructure.

By 2024, there are plans to produce at least 25,000 electric vehicles and open more than 9,000 charging stations for them, the press service of the government said on Monday.