Annual inflation in Russia is now 6.5% - Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The annual rise in prices in Russia is 6.5%, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party on Sunday.

"The actual annual inflation is 6.5% today," the head of state said.

According to him, the financial authorities are taking the necessary measures to bring inflation back to the planned level.

"The government and the Central Bank (CB) are taking all necessary steps to reduce inflation parameters. They have been tasked to return inflationary processes within those limits that would correspond to the level and plans for the development of our economy and social sector," the head of state said.

According to him, the measured taken are "absolutely adequate to the financial situation."

However, Putin stressed that additional payments, which are made, in particular, to the military and other groups of citizens, should not be offset by the inflation rate. He recalled that initially it was supposed to adjust the salaries of servicemen to an inflation rate of about 4%.

"This adjustment to inflation we planned earlier is not enough," the head of state said.