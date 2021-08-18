Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to close three ports in the Sakhalin Region for calls of foreign vessels.

"Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky (Sakhalin Region), Moskalvo (Sakhalin Region) and Poronaisk (Sakhalin Region) should be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships," the decree says, posted on the official website of legal information.

Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan and is open for navigation from April to December. Poronaisk is situated in the central part of Sakhalin, in the Terpeniya Bay of the Sea of Okhotsk. The port carries year-round throughput of goods. Moskalvo located on the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk performs navigation from June to November.