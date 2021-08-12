Gazprom Neft builds Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has completed construction of the Russia’s first bunkering vessel to refuel cargo and passenger ships with liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Dmitry Mendeleev vessel will start a voyage to the Baltic Sea to the point of its permanent operations shortly, the Russian oil producer said.

The bunkering vessel has already completed trials of gas and cryogenic equipment, loading systems, pumps and compressors for LNG storage and unloading. The ship will support LNG carriage and ship-to-ship refueling in ports of the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea: St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Kaliningrad, and Vyborg.

"Liquefied natural gas will play a key role in the midterm in de-carbonization of maritime transport. Owing to its high environmental and performance characteristics, LNG can capture a material share in marine fuel sales in international shipping," Deputy CEO Anatoli Cherner said in a comment.

The 100-meter long and 19-meter wide vessel classed as Arc4 will be capable to carry up to 5,800 cubic meters of LNG and break first-year ice up to 0.8 m thick.

One individual can sail the ship from the navigation bridge owing to a digital integrated system.