Moscow reaches record level of medical equipment exports

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Exports of medical equipment from Moscow climbed 2.1-fold in January-May 2021, reaching the record level compared with the same periods in previous years, according to a statement released on the website of Moscow Mayor on Friday.

"Moscow demonstrated record results in terms of medical equipment exports in first five months of this year compared with the same periods in previous years. Particularly, exports of goods in this category [in money terms] amounted to $22.34 mln, up 2.1-fold compared with the same period last year ($10.33 mln) and by 90.6% compared with January-May 2019 when exports of medical equipment amounted to $11.72 mln," Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov was quoted as saying.

"Moscow producers exported medical equipment to 81 countries around the world from January to May this year, with Kazakhstan being the leader in terms of purchases as supplies were worth $6.85 mln, up by 100.3% compared with 2019," head of Moscow’s investment and industrial policy department Alexander Prokhorov was quoted as saying.

Large volumes of medical equipment were exported to Uzbekistan (worth $2.43 mln), the Netherlands ($2.24 mln), India ($2.18 mln), and Belarus ($1.1 mln). Mexico, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Nepal, Qatar and Norway have become Moscow’s importers this year as well. All in all, medical equipment exports from Moscow to those markets exceeded $187,000.