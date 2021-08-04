SPIEF showed Russia’s enormous potential in international economic cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021 showed the enormous potential of Russia in international cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with k on Wednesday.

"The successful holding of the annual events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June was one of the examples of the consistently high interest of foreign entrepreneurs in long-term working in Russia. Despite epidemiological restrictions, 13,500 guests from 141 countries took part in SPIEF-2021 both in person and online, while the most representative business delegations were from the USA, Germany, Italy, and Finland," the minister said.

"It seems that the data I have cited reflect the strategic disposition of foreign business circles for mutually beneficial interaction with Russian counterparties. This also clearly demonstrates the enormous potential of international cooperation, which our country intends to implement on a pragmatic basis for the benefit of the country," Lavrov added.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program focused on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. According to Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov, participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) signed more than 800 agreements worth over 3.8 trillion rubles ($52.07 bln).