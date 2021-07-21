China to open market for Russian companies, welcomes supply of Russian goods — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. China welcomes an increase in the supply of goods from Russia to its market and is ready to provide assistance to Russian manufacturers, China's ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui said at a press conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

The ambassador expressed confidence that this year bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China will continue to actively develop.

"Here, I would like to stress that from the Chinese side, we are doing everything to intensify and promote the birth of cooperation in the trade and economic field between our countries. We will settle all issues, we will open the Chinese market for Russian manufacturers," he said.

"We welcome an increase in the supply of Russian goods to the Chinese market. And the embassy is ready to provide assistance and assistance to all Chinese and Russian manufacturers and entrepreneurs," the diplomat said.

As Zhang Hanhui noted, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries are developing steadily and demonstrates high resilience in the face of a pandemic.

"According to the calculations of the Chinese side, from January to June of this year, the volume of trade amounted to $63 billion, which is 28.2% more than in the same period last year. This is a very good figure," the diplomat said.

According to him, the sustainable development of cooperation in cross-border e-commerce and other modern areas continues. Bilateral trade between China and Russia is expected to reach record levels again, the ambassador added.

"As for investment and project cooperation, from January to May of this year, the volume of direct non-financial investments of China in Russia increased by 48.3%, the cost of new contracts soared by 93%," the ambassador said.