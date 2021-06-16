Russia’s agroexport may reach $30 bln in 2021 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The volume of Russian agricultural exports by the end of 2021 could reach $ 30 bln, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said in an interview with TASS.

"I hope this level will be met - at the level of $30 bln," she said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the main task is to provide the domestic market with food, and only then strive for export markets. So, Russia can expand the geography of supplies, mainly due to the Asian direction, ensure the promotion of domestic brands in the world market, strengthen the positions of our exporting companies, Abramchenko said.

"Those directions of development of the agro-industrial complex, which we discussed in the country's development strategy until 2030, will allow attracting at least 950 bln rubles of additional investments in the industry, creating over 400,000 jobs," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

In 2020, the export of the agro-industrial complex from Russia reached $30.5 bln (+20% by 2019).

She added that the coronavirus pandemic has opened up the possibility for Russia’s agriculture to become one of the top ten global food suppliers. "Speaking about trends, as the global economy is experiencing a challenging period due to the pandemic now ‘a window of opportunities’ is opening up for Russia’s agriculture to become one of top ten global food suppliers," she said.

According to Abramchenko, the growth of agriculture production in the country will surpass 5% in 2021. "The total growth of agriculture production [in Russia] may exceed 5% this year," she said. Particularly, crop production is expected to increase by around 6%, while animal production is projected to gain 4.8%.