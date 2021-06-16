Pandemic opens up possibility for Russia to become one of top ten food suppliers

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic has opened up the possibility for Russia’s agriculture to become one of top ten global food suppliers, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Speaking about trends, as the global economy is experiencing a challenging period due to the pandemic now ‘a window of opportunities’ is opening up for Russia’s agriculture to become one of top ten global food suppliers," she said.

Deputy PM considers it an ambitious task as many technological and supply chains will have to be reestablished, and food production will have to be changed. Moreover, it is necessary to address digitalization and substantially reduce the costs of agriculture production and processing enterprises, she noted.

"We are convinced that only those enterprises that will demonstrate their efficiency, and the safety and quality of products, will be competitive on global markets," Abramchenko emphasized, adding though that "focusing on large business one should not forget about small farming enterprises.".