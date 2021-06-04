Rosneft signed 73 contracts worth 616.5 bln rubles ($8.5 bln) at SPIEF — company

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian state oil company Rosneft signed 73 agreements totaling 616.5 biln rubles ($8.5 bln) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the company said in a press release on Friday. This includes moe than 50 contracts worth 558.8 bln rubles ($7.7 bln) for the implementation of the Vostok Oil project.

"The company has signed the contracts for construction works of Vostok Oil's first stage objects, power and aviation supply, servicing, supplies of equipment, production materials, special-purpose machinery, and pipe products," according to the press release.

In particular, the company launched the construction of the North Bay Port Oil Terminal and for this purpose signed a contract with JSC United Energy Construction Corporation to construct the terminal's hydraulic structures. It also signed contract with JSC Lenmorniiproekt to conduct engineering works at the second and third construction stages of the North Bay Port Oil Terminal.

Besides that, Rosneft and TMK "agreed on an integrated supply of metal products for the Vostok Oil project, including pipe metal structures, reservoir park, and other metal structures for timely construction and installation works at the Vostok Oil project.

Under the contract signed at the forum, Inter RAO Engineering will perform survey and design contracts to underpin construction of Train 1 power generation facilities for the Vostok OIl Project: an 867 MW Irkinskaya gas power plant, a 220-kV overhead transmission line, energy facilities of leading oil pumping station "Payakha", and a 214 MW power station in Bukhta Sever.

Rosneft and MMC Norilsk Nickel have signed an agreement during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to develop an integrated logistics of the Vostok Oil project. Additionally, Rosneft agreed with the partners on the maintenance of its Vostok Oil's air fleet. The agreement provides for the establishment of a service center in Russia.

"Rosneft and United Machinery Group have signed an agreement on the transport provision for the company's projects, including special and roadbuilding equipment needed to implement the first phase of the Vostok Oil project," the company said.

Sodexo EuroAsia LLC was contracted to provide catering, accommodation, and comprehensive services for the social and domestic facilities of the Vankor cluster fields.

Besides Vostok oil project

In addition to contracts related to implementing the Vostok Oil project, Rosneft signed other significant agreements with Russian and foreign partners. In particular, Rosneft and Schlumberger signed an agreement on technological cooperation to implement joint innovative projects in Russia related to the development and operation of oil and gas fields. Rosneft and Baker Hughes agreed on cooperation in carbon management. Rosneft and Suez Water Technologies&Solutions SA signed a cooperation agreement on wastewater treatment and reuse technologies.

Rosneft and the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (Qatar Foundation) signed an agreement to promote cooperation in science, technology, and education.

Rosneft also signed a contract with the Polytechnic University of Turin to research the possibilities of intellectualization for seismic data processing and interpretation tasks.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. This year SPIEF’s motto will be "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". The event will also include forums for the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Healthy Life, Drug Safety as well as SPIEF Junior, Inner courtyard Penal discussion. SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed. TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.