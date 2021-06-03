Kalashnikov gunmaker expects domestic banking sector to switch to digital currency

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer would like to switch to settlements using digital currency, Kalashnikov owner Alan Lushnikov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"What we would expect the banking system to do is to switch to a non-banking system of settlements. Digital currencies are spoken about all the time. This is what we need very much," Lushnikov said.

This system is not pegged to the SWIFT international bank messaging network and is not controlled by bankers, he explained.

