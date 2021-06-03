Agriculture export from Russia to total $30 bln by end-2021, says minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry expects agriculture exports from the country at around $30 bln by the end of this year, Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters on Thursday.

"Overall, we expect agriculture exports to total around $30 bln by the end of 2021, in line with the plans," he said.

The Agroexport federal center for development of agriculture exports under Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said earlier that agriculture exports from the country hit a record of $30.7 bln in 2020 compared to $25.6 bln in the previous year. More than 150 countries imported Russia’s agriculture products last year.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.