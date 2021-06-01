Russia is ready supply at least 40 mln tonnes of coking coal to India

NOVOKUZNETSK, June 1. /TASS/. India asked Russia to supply at least 40 mln tonnes of coking coal annually and Russia is ready to provide this volume, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Coal and Mining exhibition.

"We have prepared a draft memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Steel Industry of India. While preparing this document, we held several meetings via videoconferencing because of the pandemic and our Indian partners said, that they would like to purchase at least 40 mln tonnes of coking coal from Russia. Of course, we have the opportunity to ensure such supplies, "Yanovsky said, noting that coal exports from Russia are growing.

According to him, in 2020, despite losses in coal production, Russia managed to increase exports.

"This year, our exports continue to grow following the results of 4-5 months," the deputy minister said.